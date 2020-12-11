Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    201112-N-DK132-004 [Image 4 of 5]

    201112-N-DK132-004

    MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer James Clifford 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron TWO

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla (Nov. 13, 2020) Crew members aboard littoral combat ship USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) erects steel shoring a Mobility Damage Control Warfare (MOB-D) assessment to train and assess the crew’s ability to respond to casualties while maintaining the ship’s combat readiness. LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed for operation in the near-shore environments yet capable of open-ocean operation.

    Date Taken: 11.12.2020
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 10:21
    Photo ID: 6481330
    VIRIN: 201112-N-DK132-004
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.6 MB
    Location: MAYPORT, FL, US 
    PCU Minneapolis-Saint Paul successfully completes both MOB-D and AT certifications

    MINNEAPOLIS
    ST PAUL
    LCS
    TRAINING
    MOBD

