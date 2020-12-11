NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla (Nov. 12, 2020) Crew members aboard littoral combat ship USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) set up a fan used for de-smoking operations during a Mobility Damage Control Warfare (MOB-D) assessment designed to train and assess the crew’s ability to respond to casualties while maintaining the ship’s combat readiness. LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed for operation in the near-shore environments yet capable of open-ocean operation.
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 10:22
|Photo ID:
|6481322
|VIRIN:
|201112-N-DK132-001
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.87 MB
|Location:
|MAYPORT, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 201112-N-DK132-001 [Image 5 of 5], by CPO James Clifford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PCU Minneapolis-Saint Paul successfully completes both MOB-D and AT certifications
LEAVE A COMMENT