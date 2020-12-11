NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla (Nov. 13, 2020) A crewmember aboard littoral combat ship USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) applies a repair patch (EWARP) to prevent flooding during a Mobility Damage Control Warfare (MOB-D) assessment to train and assess the crew’s ability to respond to casualties while maintaining the ship’s combat readiness. LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed for operation in the near-shore environments yet capable of open-ocean operation.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.12.2020 Date Posted: 01.14.2021 10:21 Photo ID: 6481328 VIRIN: 201112-N-DK132-002 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 3.33 MB Location: MAYPORT, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 201112-N-DK132-002 [Image 5 of 5], by CPO James Clifford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.