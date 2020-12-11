201112-N-DK132-002

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer James Clifford 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron TWO

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla (Nov. 13, 2020) A crewmember aboard littoral combat ship USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) applies a repair patch (EWARP) to prevent flooding during a Mobility Damage Control Warfare (MOB-D) assessment to train and assess the crew’s ability to respond to casualties while maintaining the ship’s combat readiness. LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed for operation in the near-shore environments yet capable of open-ocean operation.

