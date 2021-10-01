Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    120th Maintenance Squadron [Image 7 of 9]

    120th Maintenance Squadron

    GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jackson Haddon 

    120th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech Sgt. Sara Hale, 120th Maintenance Squadron avionics technician, works on a C-130H Hercules, Jan. 10, 2021, at Great Falls, Mt. The C-130H performs the tactical portion of the airlift mission through airdropping troops and equipment into hostile areas. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Jackson Haddon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 17:35
    Photo ID: 6480707
    VIRIN: 210110-F-DD155-0122
    Resolution: 5511x3673
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 120th Maintenance Squadron [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jackson Haddon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

