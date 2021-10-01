Members of the 120th Maintenance Squadron drive a C-130H Hercules into a Hangar, Jan. 10, 2021, at Great Falls, Mt. The MXS worked on two aircraft over the standard drill period for enhanced training procedures. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Jackson Haddon)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 17:35
|Photo ID:
|6480701
|VIRIN:
|210110-F-DD155-0049
|Resolution:
|5680x3786
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|GREAT FALLS, MT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 120th Maintenance Squadron [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jackson Haddon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT