Members from the 120th Maintenance Squadron perform scheduled maintenance on a C-130H Hercules, Jan. 10, 2021, at Great Falls, Mt. The 120th MXS performed routine maintenance to enhanced training to the squadron during regular drill.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joe A. Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2021 Date Posted: 01.13.2021 17:36 Photo ID: 6480721 VIRIN: 210212-F-XD246-0027 Resolution: 4480x3584 Size: 2.53 MB Location: GREAT FALLS, MT, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintenance at 120th [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.