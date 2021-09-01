Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintenance at 120th [Image 9 of 9]

    Maintenance at 120th

    GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    120th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 120th Maintenance Squadron perform scheduled maintenance on a C-130H Hercules, Jan. 10, 2021, at Great Falls, Mt. The 120th MXS performed routine maintenance to enhanced training to the squadron during regular drill.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joe A. Davis)

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    C-130H Hercules
    Avionics
    120th
    Maintenance

