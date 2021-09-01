Maintenance at 120th

Members from the 120th Maintenance Squadron perform scheduled maintenance on a C-130H Hercules, Jan. 10, 2021, at Great Falls, Mt. The 120th MXS performed routine maintenance to enhanced training to the squadron during regular drill.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joe A. Davis)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 17:36
|Photo ID:
|6480721
|VIRIN:
|210212-F-XD246-0027
|Resolution:
|4480x3584
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|GREAT FALLS, MT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
