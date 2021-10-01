Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    120th Maintenance Squadron [Image 8 of 9]

    120th Maintenance Squadron

    GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jackson Haddon 

    120th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 120th Maintenance Squadron guide a C-130H Hercules onto the flightline, Jan. 10, 2021, at Great Falls, Mt. The Mission of the 120th MXS is to provide combat and mission support through highly trained personnel and operations support equipment to sustain the mission of the 120th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Jackson Haddon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 17:35
    Photo ID: 6480719
    VIRIN: 210110-F-DD155-0010
    Resolution: 5949x3966
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 120th Maintenance Squadron [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jackson Haddon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maintenance at 120th

