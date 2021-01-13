Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-CS Conducts Rehearsal of Concept Drill [Image 4 of 4]

    JTF-CS Conducts Rehearsal of Concept Drill

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Lehman 

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    210113-N-PC620-0099 JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (Jan. 13, 2021) Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) incident support team members participate in a rehearsal of concept drill in preparation for the command's upcoming exercise Sudden Response 21. The exercise is held annually to test procedures and collaborative efforts while directing the lifesaving activities of the Defense, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Response Force (DCRF). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 14:26
    Photo ID: 6480428
    VIRIN: 210113-N-PC620-0099
    Resolution: 4828x3449
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-CS Conducts Rehearsal of Concept Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Michael Lehman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CBRN
    Deployment Readiness
    ROC
    Joint Task Force Civil Support
    JTF-CS
    DCRF

