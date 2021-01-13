JTF-CS Conducts Rehearsal of Concept Drill

210113-N-PC620-0057 JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (Jan. 13, 2021) Navy Lt. Cmdr. Dominick Stelly, assigned to the Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) Surgeon General Office, trains incident support team (IST) members on operating environmental controls on a mobile air conditioning unit prior to a rehearsal of concept drill in preparation for the command's upcoming exercise Sudden Response 21. The exercise is held annually to test procedures and collaborative efforts while directing the lifesaving activities of the Defense, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Response Force (DCRF). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

