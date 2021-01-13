Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JTF-CS Conducts Command Safety Inspection [Image 3 of 4]

    JTF-CS Conducts Command Safety Inspection

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Lehman 

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    210113-N-PC620-0082 JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (Jan. 13, 2021) Air Force Staff Sgt. Willow Evans and Staff Sgt. Jazmin Alfaro-Mageau, both safety technicians from the 633rd Air Base, conduct a safety inspection of Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) headquarters. This annual inspection is conducted to ensure a safe and hazard-free work environment for personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 14:26
    Photo ID: 6480427
    VIRIN: 210113-N-PC620-0082
    Resolution: 6248x4463
    Size: 1001.11 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-CS Conducts Command Safety Inspection [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Michael Lehman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JTF-CS Conducts Rehearsal of Concept Drill
    JTF-CS Conducts Rehearsal of Concept Drill
    JTF-CS Conducts Command Safety Inspection
    JTF-CS Conducts Rehearsal of Concept Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety
    CBRN
    DSCA
    Joint Task Force Civil Support
    JTF-CS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT