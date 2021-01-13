JTF-CS Conducts Command Safety Inspection

210113-N-PC620-0082 JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (Jan. 13, 2021) Air Force Staff Sgt. Willow Evans and Staff Sgt. Jazmin Alfaro-Mageau, both safety technicians from the 633rd Air Base, conduct a safety inspection of Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) headquarters. This annual inspection is conducted to ensure a safe and hazard-free work environment for personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

