210113-N-PC620-0082 JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (Jan. 13, 2021) Air Force Staff Sgt. Willow Evans and Staff Sgt. Jazmin Alfaro-Mageau, both safety technicians from the 633rd Air Base, conduct a safety inspection of Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) headquarters. This annual inspection is conducted to ensure a safe and hazard-free work environment for personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 14:26
|Photo ID:
|6480427
|VIRIN:
|210113-N-PC620-0082
|Resolution:
|6248x4463
|Size:
|1001.11 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-CS Conducts Command Safety Inspection [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Michael Lehman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
