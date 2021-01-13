JTF-CS Conducts Rehearsal of Concept Drill

210113-N-PC620-0045 JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (Jan. 13, 2021) Navy Chief Mass Communication Specialist Barry Riley trains Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) incident support team members on mobile generator operations prior to a rehearsal of concept drill in preparation for the command's upcoming exercise Sudden Response 21. The exercise is held annually to test procedures and collaborative efforts while directing the lifesaving activities of the Defense, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Response Force (DCRF). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

