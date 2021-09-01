Soldiers assigned to the 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company, an Army Airborne unit, and Marines, assigned to the 3rd Brigade, 3rd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, Marine Forces Reserve, participate in tactical, low-level, static line parachute insertion operation training Jan. 9, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. This training was conducted at Vandenberg AFB’s drop zone in order for both the Paratroopers and Parachute Riggers to maintain qualifications unique to their mission set. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2021 Date Posted: 01.13.2021 14:25 Photo ID: 6480410 VIRIN: 210109-F-TM985-1120 Resolution: 6987x4658 Size: 4.55 MB Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 346th TADC Soldiers jump into 2021 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Brittany Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.