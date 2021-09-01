346th TADC Soldiers jump into 2021

Soldiers assigned to the 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company, an Army Airborne unit at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, Calif., speak with aircrew on a Hercules C-130 during a tactical, low-level, static line parachute insertion operation training Jan. 9, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. This 346th TADC utilized the Vandenberg AFB drop zone to conduct the training in order to maintain qualifications unique to their mission set. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy)

