Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    346th TADC Soldiers jump into 2021 [Image 1 of 9]

    346th TADC Soldiers jump into 2021

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brittany Murphy 

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    Soldiers assigned to the 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company, an Army Airborne unit at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, Calif., speak with aircrew on a Hercules C-130 during a tactical, low-level, static line parachute insertion operation training Jan. 9, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. This 346th TADC utilized the Vandenberg AFB drop zone to conduct the training in order to maintain qualifications unique to their mission set. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 14:25
    Photo ID: 6480399
    VIRIN: 210109-F-TM985-1043
    Resolution: 6516x4344
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 346th TADC Soldiers jump into 2021 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Brittany Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    346th TADC Soldiers jump into 2021
    346th TADC Soldiers jump into 2021
    346th TADC Soldiers jump into 2021
    346th TADC Soldiers jump into 2021
    346th TADC Soldiers jump into 2021
    346th TADC Soldiers jump into 2021
    346th TADC Soldiers jump into 2021
    346th TADC Soldiers jump into 2021
    346th TADC Soldiers jump into 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Paratroopers
    Marines
    Army Airborne
    TSgt Brittany E. N Murphy
    346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company
    346th TADC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT