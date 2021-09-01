346th TADC Soldiers jump into 2021

Soldiers assigned to the 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company, an Army Airborne unit at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, Calif., participate in tactical, low-level, static line parachute insertion operation training Jan. 9, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. This routine training was conducted to maintain qualifications for 346th TADC Paratroopers and Marine Parachute Riggers, assigned to the 3rd Brigade, 3rd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, Marine Forces Reserve. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy)

