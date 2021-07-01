Airman 1st Class Cory Bearden, 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron crew chief, installs a jet fuel starter on a F-15E Strike Eagle during a routine inspection at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 7, 2021. Aircraft are brought in every week for routine inspections. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman First Class Kimberly Barrera)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 13:54
|Photo ID:
|6480385
|VIRIN:
|210107-F-JN771-1181
|Resolution:
|5165x3689
|Size:
|5.63 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PHASE Crew Chiefs Perform F-15E Strike Eagle Inspections [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT