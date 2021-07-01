Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHASE Crew Chiefs Perform F-15E Strike Eagle Inspections [Image 4 of 7]

    PHASE Crew Chiefs Perform F-15E Strike Eagle Inspections

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Senior Airman Travis Skaggs, 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron crew chief, fixes the panel of a F-15E Strike Eagle during a routine inspection at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 7, 2021. Routine inspections ensure the aircraft are ready for flight. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman First Class Kimberly Barrera)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PHASE Crew Chiefs Perform F-15E Strike Eagle Inspections [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seymour Johnson Air Force Base
    4th Fighter Wing
    Crew Chiefs
    PHASE

