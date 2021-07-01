4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron inspection section crew chiefs, inspect a F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina Jan. 7, 2021. An average of 47 aircraft are torn down and rebuilt each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Kimberly Barrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2021 Date Posted: 01.13.2021 13:54 Photo ID: 6480380 VIRIN: 210107-F-JN771-1123 Resolution: 3809x2721 Size: 2.11 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PHASE Crew Chiefs Perform F-15E Strike Eagle Inspections [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.