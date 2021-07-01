Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHASE Crew Chiefs Perform F-15E Strike Eagle Inspections [Image 5 of 7]

    PHASE Crew Chiefs Perform F-15E Strike Eagle Inspections

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airman 1st Class Cory Bearden, 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron crew chief, looks for a tool at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 7, 2021. Crew chiefs keep count of all 1,132 tools in their toolbox. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Kimberly Barrera)

