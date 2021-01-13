Jocelynn Cobb, Spangdahlem Red Cross regional program manager (left), presents U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ezekiel Lopez, 52nd Force Support Squadron fitness center journeyman, with the Red Cross Certificate of Merit during a ceremony Jan. 13, 2021, at the 52nd Fighter Wing headquarters on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Cobb said the award, which has been rarely offered since its inception in 1911, is the highest award presented by the American Red Cross. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2021 Date Posted: 01.13.2021 08:29 Photo ID: 6480012 VIRIN: 210113-F-LH638-1055 Resolution: 4472x2981 Size: 9.33 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spangdahlem Airman receives ARC lifesaving award, Commendation Medal for actions [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.