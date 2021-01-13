Spangdahlem Airman receives ARC lifesaving award, Commendation Medal for actions

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman | Jocelynn Cobb, Spangdahlem Red Cross regional program manager (left), presents U.S....... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman | Jocelynn Cobb, Spangdahlem Red Cross regional program manager (left), presents U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ezekiel Lopez, 52nd Force Support Squadron fitness center journeyman, with the Red Cross Certificate of Merit during a ceremony Jan. 13, 2021, at the 52nd Fighter Wing headquarters on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Cobb said the award, which has been rarely offered since its inception in 1911, is the highest award presented by the American Red Cross. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman) see less | View Image Page

A Spangdahlem Airman received the Red Cross Certificate of Merit and Air Force Commendation medal Jan. 13, 2021, at the 52nd Fighter Wing conference room.

With the help of an Airman stationed at Ramstein AB, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ezekiel Lopez, 52nd Force Support Squadron fitness center journeyman, saved the life of a 2-year-old girl while off duty at Lake Bostalsee, Germany, Aug. 2, 2020.

Lopez used life saving techniques he learned from being a fitness specialist by remaining calm, rushing the drowning toddler out of water to a nearby life guard and beginning chest compressions until the proper authorities arrived on scene.

Lopez said he felt he was only doing what needed to be done in order to help save the girl’s life.

“I am truly grateful and humbled to receive this award,” said Lopez. “However, I am more grateful that the little girl is with her family, still alive and well today.”

Master Sgt. Ryan Williams, 52nd Force Support Squadron first sergeant, said seeing Lopez receive this award was an honor.

“He saved that little girl’s life,” said Williams. “I have four children myself, and the sense of gratitude that I feel about him jumping into action so quickly is immense. I am excited about his excellence and the way he represents our Air Force team and we are so lucky to have him with us.”

Read the full story here: https://www.spangdahlem.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2321950/spangdahlem-airman-helps-save-drowning-child/