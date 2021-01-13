Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. David Epperson, 52nd Fighter Wing commander (left), presents an Air Force Commendation Medal to U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ezekiel Lopez, 52nd Force Support Squadron fitness center journeyman, during a ceremony Jan. 13, 2021, at the 52nd Fighter Wing headquarters on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The ceremony was held in honor of Lopez’ efforts in saving the life of a 2-year-old local national girl while off duty last summer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem Airman receives ARC lifesaving award, Commendation Medal for actions [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force
    award
    ARC
    OCPs
    COVID-19
    Red Cross Certificate of Merit

