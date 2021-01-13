Spangdahlem Airman receives ARC lifesaving award, Commendation Medal for actions

U.S. Air Force Col. David Epperson, 52nd Fighter Wing commander (left), presents an Air Force Commendation Medal to U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ezekiel Lopez, 52nd Force Support Squadron fitness center journeyman, during a ceremony Jan. 13, 2021, at the 52nd Fighter Wing headquarters on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The ceremony was held in honor of Lopez’ efforts in saving the life of a 2-year-old local national girl while off duty last summer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

Date Taken: 01.13.2021
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE