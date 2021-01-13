Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Jocelynn Cobb, Spangdahlem Red Cross regional program manager (left), presents U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ezekiel Lopez, 52nd Force Support Squadron fitness center journeyman, with the Red Cross Certificate of Merit during a ceremony Jan. 13, 2021, at the 52nd Fighter Wing headquarters on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The Red Cross Certificate of Merit is the highest lifesaving award the American Red Cross presents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    This work, Spangdahlem Airman receives ARC lifesaving award, Commendation Medal for actions [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

