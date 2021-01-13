Italian local national employee with U.S. Army for 36 years witness to huge mission growth in support of USAREUR-AF

When Massimo Carpina first started working for the U.S. Army in 1984, there were less than 100 pieces of rolling stock at Leghorn Army Depot where he worked. Today, he’s still working there, and there are over 3,000 pieces of equipment at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Prepositioned Stock-2 there. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

