Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Italian local national employee with U.S. Army for 36 years witness to huge mission growth in support of USAREUR-AF [Image 4 of 4]

    Italian local national employee with U.S. Army for 36 years witness to huge mission growth in support of USAREUR-AF

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    When Massimo Carpina first started working for the U.S. Army in 1984, there were less than 100 pieces of rolling stock at Leghorn Army Depot where he worked. Today, he’s still working there, and there are over 3,000 pieces of equipment at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Prepositioned Stock-2 there. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 05:35
    Photo ID: 6479938
    VIRIN: 210113-A-SM279-898
    Resolution: 3182x2100
    Size: 1021.68 KB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Italian local national employee with U.S. Army for 36 years witness to huge mission growth in support of USAREUR-AF [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Italian local national employee with U.S. Army for 36 years witness to huge mission growth in support of USAREUR-AF
    Italian local national employee with U.S. Army for 36 years witness to huge mission growth in support of USAREUR-AF
    Italian local national employee with U.S. Army for 36 years witness to huge mission growth in support of USAREUR-AF
    Italian local national employee with U.S. Army for 36 years witness to huge mission growth in support of USAREUR-AF

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Italian local national employee with U.S. Army for 36 years witness to huge mission growth in support of USAREUR-AF

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe
    ArmyMateriel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT