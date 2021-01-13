Massimo Carpina, the deputy support operations officer at Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, motions to a forklift driver at Leghorn Army Depot, Livorno, Italy. The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Prepositioned Stock-2 is located there, and it provides 630,000 square feet of humidity controlled capable space in 15 warehouses and another 587,000 square feet of outside storage. More than 3,000 pieces of equipment and vehicles are stored at APS-2, which is a key component to U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s power projection and readiness mission. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 01.13.2021
Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
Italian local national employee with U.S. Army for 36 years witness to huge mission growth in support of USAREUR-AF