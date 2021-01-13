Massimo Carpina, his family and a couple of friends stop to take a photo in front of Mont Blanc in Chamonix, France, while on vacation. The deputy support operations officer for the Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, said he understands the importance of “people first” on the job site, across the Army and with his family. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2021 Date Posted: 01.13.2021 05:35 Photo ID: 6479936 VIRIN: 210113-A-SM279-655 Resolution: 1599x1083 Size: 505.52 KB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Italian local national employee with U.S. Army for 36 years witness to huge mission growth in support of USAREUR-AF [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.