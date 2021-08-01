U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brieland Lanear, 786th Force Support Squadron postmaster, performs maintenance on a mail receptacle in the Southside Post Office at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2021. These receptacles hold letters, bills and other small mail for post office patrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 05:30
|Photo ID:
|6479934
|VIRIN:
|210108-F-PJ020-2030
|Resolution:
|6780x4525
|Size:
|15.87 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Southside Post Office delivers morale to base personnel [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT