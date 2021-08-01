U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Danielle Crockett, 786th Force Support Squadron military postal clerk, takes packages from a conveyor belt in the Southside Post Office at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2021. The SSPO provides mail primarily to base dorm residents and other residents of the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2021 Date Posted: 01.13.2021 05:30 Photo ID: 6479929 VIRIN: 210108-F-PJ020-2079 Resolution: 5486x3661 Size: 11.49 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Southside Post Office delivers morale to base personnel [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.