A marker designates physical distancing guides in the Southside Post Office at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2021. As part of COVID-19 guidelines, patrons are also required to wear face coverings before entering the facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 05:30
|Photo ID:
|6479930
|VIRIN:
|210108-F-PJ020-2042
|Resolution:
|6690x4465
|Size:
|17.76 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Southside Post Office delivers morale to base personnel [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
