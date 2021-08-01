Southside Post Office delivers morale to base personnel

A marker designates physical distancing guides in the Southside Post Office at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2021. As part of COVID-19 guidelines, patrons are also required to wear face coverings before entering the facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)

