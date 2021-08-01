Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Southside Post Office delivers morale to base personnel [Image 4 of 7]

    Southside Post Office delivers morale to base personnel

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.08.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Danielle Crockett, 86th Force Support Squadron military postal clerk, holds up a mobile scanner in the Southside Post Office at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2021. These devices can identify packages received by the office, where it is located and when it arrived. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 05:30
    VIRIN: 210108-F-PJ020-2005
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    This work, Southside Post Office delivers morale to base personnel [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS

    USAFE
    Post Office
    86th Airlift Wing
    USAF
    786th Force Support Squadron

