    SMP hosts a paint and pizza event [Image 6 of 8]

    SMP hosts a paint and pizza event

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.10.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Larsen 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jerome Johnson, a finance technician with 21st Military Police Detachment, paints during a Single Marine Program (SMP) paint and pizza event at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 10, 2021. The SMP strives to help single and unaccompanied Marines by hosting recreation and volunteer events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Larsen)

    volunteer
    grill
    Trash
    Clean up
    SMP

