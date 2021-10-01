SMP hosts a paint and pizza event

Arisa Miller, a paint instructor, helps Cerise Nakaima O’Connor, Camp Foster SMP coordinator, paint during a Single Marine Program (SMP) paint and pizza event at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 10, 2021. The SMP strives to help single and unaccompanied Marines by hosting recreation and volunteer events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Larsen)

