SMP hosts a paint and pizza event

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jaden Smith, an advanced water support technician with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, paints during a Single Marine Program (SMP) paint and pizza event at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 10, 2021. The SMP strives to help single and unaccompanied Marines by hosting recreation and volunteer events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Larsen)

