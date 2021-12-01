A U.S. Air Force 1st. Lt. Greg Geisler, a clinical nurse assigned to the 178th Medical Group, prepares the COVID-19 vaccination, Jan. 9, 2021, at the Ohio Air National Guard’s 178th Wing in Springfield, Ohio. Vaccine administration reduces the burden of COVID-19 in high-risk populations and simultaneously mitigates risk to military operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Elisabeth Gelhar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2021 Date Posted: 01.12.2021 16:28 Photo ID: 6479468 VIRIN: 210112-Z-OT888-1010 Resolution: 9144x6097 Size: 8.06 MB Location: SPRINGFIELD, OH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 178th Wing Airmen recieve COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Elisabeth Gelhar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.