    178th Wing Airmen recieve COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 6 of 6]

    178th Wing Airmen recieve COVID-19 Vaccine

    SPRINGFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Elisabeth Gelhar 

    178th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force 1st. Lt. Greg Geisler, a clinical nurse assigned to the 178th Medical Group, prepares the COVID-19 vaccination, Jan. 9, 2021, at the Ohio Air National Guard’s 178th Wing in Springfield, Ohio. Vaccine administration reduces the burden of COVID-19 in high-risk populations and simultaneously mitigates risk to military operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Elisabeth Gelhar)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 16:28
    Photo ID: 6479468
    VIRIN: 210112-Z-OT888-1010
    Resolution: 9144x6097
    Size: 8.06 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, OH, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 178th Wing Airmen recieve COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Elisabeth Gelhar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    178th Wing administers COVID-19 vaccine

    COVID-19
    Operation Warp Speed

