U.S. Air Force Medics assigned to the 178th Medical Group prepare the processing line for administration of the COVID-19 vaccination, Jan. 9, 2021, at the Ohio Air National Guard’s 178th Wing in Springfield, Ohio. Distribution of local vaccinations is based on a phased approach sent out by the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Elisabeth Gelhar)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2021 16:27
|Photo ID:
|6479464
|VIRIN:
|210112-Z-OT888-1002
|Resolution:
|9144x6095
|Size:
|12.88 MB
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 178th Wing Airmen recieve COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Elisabeth Gelhar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
178th Wing administers COVID-19 vaccine
