U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kari Boyle, a public health technician assigned to the 178th Medical Group, hands screening paperwork to Tech. Sgt. Steven Snyder, a flight chief assigned to the 178th Security Forces Squadron, Jan 9, 2021 Ohio Air National Guard’s 178th Wing in Springfield, Ohio. Public Health screened each 178th member prior to receiving their first dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccination. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Elisabeth Gelhar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2021 Date Posted: 01.12.2021 16:27 Photo ID: 6479466 VIRIN: 210112-Z-OT888-1003 Resolution: 9144x6095 Size: 10.71 MB Location: SPRINGFIELD, OH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 178th Wing Airmen recieve COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Elisabeth Gelhar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.