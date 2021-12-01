Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    178th Wing Airmen recieve COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 4 of 6]

    178th Wing Airmen recieve COVID-19 Vaccine

    SPRINGFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Elisabeth Gelhar 

    178th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kari Boyle, a public health technician assigned to the 178th Medical Group, hands screening paperwork to Tech. Sgt. Steven Snyder, a flight chief assigned to the 178th Security Forces Squadron, Jan 9, 2021 Ohio Air National Guard’s 178th Wing in Springfield, Ohio. Public Health screened each 178th member prior to receiving their first dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccination. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Elisabeth Gelhar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 16:27
    This work, 178th Wing Airmen recieve COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Elisabeth Gelhar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    COVID-19
    Operation Warp Speed

