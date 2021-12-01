U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Delani Ortiz, a medic assigned to the 178th Medical Group, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Tech. Sgt. Steven Snyder, a flight chief assigned to the 178th Security Forces Squadron, Jan. 9, 2021 at the Ohio Air National Guard’s 178th Wing in Springfield, Ohio. Vaccine administration reduces the burden of COVID-19 in high-risk populations and simultaneously mitigates risk to military operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Elisabeth Gelhar)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2021 16:27
|Photo ID:
|6479465
|VIRIN:
|210112-Z-OT888-1006
|Resolution:
|9144x6095
|Size:
|6.61 MB
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 178th Wing Airmen recieve COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Elisabeth Gelhar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
178th Wing administers COVID-19 vaccine
