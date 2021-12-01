178th Wing Airmen recieve COVID-19 Vaccine

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Delani Ortiz, a medic assigned to the 178th Medical Group, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Tech. Sgt. Steven Snyder, a flight chief assigned to the 178th Security Forces Squadron, Jan. 9, 2021 at the Ohio Air National Guard’s 178th Wing in Springfield, Ohio. Vaccine administration reduces the burden of COVID-19 in high-risk populations and simultaneously mitigates risk to military operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Elisabeth Gelhar)

