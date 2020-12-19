Military Child Funds Remembrance Wreaths

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. James Smeltzer, 1st Fighter Wing member, stands with his daughter, Cadence Smeltzer, at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Portsmouth, Virginia Dec. 19, 2020. The Smeltzers commemorate fallen soldiers each holiday season to honor their service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John Foister)
11-Year-Old Funds 1,100 Remembrance Wreaths
