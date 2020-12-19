Military Child Funds Remembrance Wreaths

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. James Smeltzer, 1st Fighter Wing member, stands with his daughter, Cadence Smeltzer, at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Portsmouth, Virginia Dec. 19, 2020. The Smeltzers commemorate fallen soldiers each holiday season to honor their service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John Foister)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2020 Date Posted: 01.12.2021 13:56 Photo ID: 6479310 VIRIN: 201219-F-XR528-2057 Resolution: 4400x2927 Size: 941.16 KB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US