11-Year-Old Funds 1,100 Remembrance Wreaths

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. — December 19, 2020



Cadence Smeltzer, an 11-year-old military child at Langley Air Force Base, raised funds to sponsor over 1,100 wreaths at Yorktown National Cemetery for National Wreaths Across America Day in Yorktown, Virginia, Dec. 19, 2020.



Since 2017, Smeltzer has worked to place live balsam remembrance wreaths on the headstones of fallen veterans.



“When she was five, I signed [Cadence] up to join American Heritage Girls,” said Smelter’s mother, Vanessa Smeltzer. “That’s where she grew an interest in Wreaths Across America.”



This year, Smeltzer created her fundraising group, Freedom’s Cadence, with Wreaths Across America to help commemorate fallen veterans.



"I was really sad last year after seeing over 250 graves without wreaths," Smeltzer said.



Her group ensures every veteran buried at Yorktown National Cemetery receives the recognition they deserve each holiday season in honor of their service.



"My great-grandfather served in the Korean War, and my great uncle served in World War II, was a prisoner of war, and received a Purple Heart,” Smeltzer said. “Just the thought of any of them being forgotten is sad."



Vanessa said that with the impact her daughter is making at such a young age, she knew Smeltzer’s dream of filling the Yorktown Cemetery this year would become a reality.



The Wreaths Across America mission is to remember fallen veterans, honor those who serve, and teach younger generations the value of freedom – a lesson Smeltzer values as the dutiful military child of a 20-year Air Force member.



Multiple Unknown Soldier headstones are featured at Yorktown National Cemetery. After laying a wreath, Smeltzer whispers a special prayer for every fallen hero.



Freedom's Cadence helps bring a sense of community and youth support to the Air Force in an otherwise trying time. After surpassing her 1,000 wreath goal, Smeltzer began supporting a second location at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Portsmouth, Virginia, with wreaths for the veterans laid to rest there. As a youth member of the Langley Air Force Base community, Smeltzer’s drive to commemorate fallen veterans strengthens the supportive bond of resilient families.



“Someday, I hope to help sponsor a wreath for every hero buried in Arlington Cemetery,” Smeltzer said.

