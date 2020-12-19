Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Child Funds Remembrance Wreaths

    Military Child Funds Remembrance Wreaths

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class John Foister 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Cadence Smeltzer, a Langley Air Force Base military child, places a wreath and prays over a veteran’s grave at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Portsmouth, Virginia Dec. 19, 2020. Smeltzer’s fundraising group honors fallen heroes with a remembrance wreath during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John D. Foister)

    This work, Military Child Funds Remembrance Wreaths [Image 5 of 5], by A1C John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

