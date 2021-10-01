Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virginia Soldiers, Airmen stand guard in nation's capital [Image 7 of 10]

    Virginia Soldiers, Airmen stand guard in nation's capital

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Virginia National Guard

    Virginia Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Manassas-based 229th Military Police Company, 529th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group, stand guard Jan. 10, 2021, in Washington, D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to the National Capital Region to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Loi)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 10:29
    Photo ID: 6479071
    VIRIN: 210110-Z-SD827-1005
    Resolution: 4029x2629
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    This work, Virginia Soldiers, Airmen stand guard in nation's capital [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Virginia
    National Guard
    CAPDC21

