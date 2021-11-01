Virginia Soldiers, Airmen stand guard in nation's capital

Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 29th Infantry Division prepare for duty Jan.11, 2021, in Washington D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to the National Capital Region to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Robert Carver)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2021 10:28
|Photo ID:
|6479065
|VIRIN:
|210111-Z-RM671-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|5
