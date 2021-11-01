A Virginia Army National Guard Soldier assigned to Bravo Troop, 2nd Squadron, 183rdCavalry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, stands guard Jan. 11, 2021, in Washington, D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to the National Capital Region to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Loi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2021 Date Posted: 01.12.2021 10:28 Photo ID: 6479069 VIRIN: 210111-Z-SD827-1002 Resolution: 4021x2616 Size: 2.87 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Virginia Soldiers, Airmen stand guard in nation's capitol [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.