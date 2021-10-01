Virginia Soldiers, Airmen stand guard in nation's capital

Virginia Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Manassas-based 229th Military Police Company, 529th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group, stand guard Jan. 10, 2021, in Washington, D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to the National Capital Region to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Loi)

