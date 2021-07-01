Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass poses for a photo after presenting her coin to Staff Sgt. Kirk Phang, a heavy equipment operator assigned to the 166th Airlift Wing, Delaware Air National Guard, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 7, 2021. Phang was selected as a star performer for outstanding performance on a recent deployment to Southwest Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2021 Date Posted: 01.10.2021 13:34 Photo ID: 6477306 VIRIN: 210107-F-UO935-1171 Resolution: 2769x2151 Size: 566.19 KB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMSAF takes part in Dover mission brief [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.