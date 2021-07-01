Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF takes part in Dover mission brief [Image 1 of 4]

    CMSAF takes part in Dover mission brief

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass addresses members of Team Dover during a mission brief at the Air Mobility Command Museum on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 7, 2021. The office of the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force represents the highest enlisted level of leadership, provides direction for the enlisted corps and represents their interests to the American public and all levels of government. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge)

    This work, CMSAF takes part in Dover mission brief [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    436th Airlift Wing

