CMSAF takes part in Dover mission brief

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass addresses members of Team Dover during a mission brief at the Air Mobility Command Museum on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 7, 2021. The office of the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force represents the highest enlisted level of leadership, provides direction for the enlisted corps and represents their interests to the American public and all levels of government. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge)

