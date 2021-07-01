Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF takes part in Dover mission brief

    CMSAF takes part in Dover mission brief

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks with Senior Airman Anthony Ashcroft, an aircraft structural maintenance journeyman assigned to the 166th Airlift Wing, Delaware Air National Guard, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 7, 2021. Located near New Castle, Delaware, the 166th AW is home to the Delaware Air National Guardsmen who maintain and fly the C-130 Hercules in support of strategic airlift and airdrop. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.10.2021 13:34
    Photo ID: 6477304
    VIRIN: 210107-F-UO935-1135
    Resolution: 3623x2501
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    This work, CMSAF takes part in Dover mission brief, by A1C Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    436th Airlift Wing

