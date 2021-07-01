CMSAF takes part in Dover mission brief

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass poses for a photo after presenting her coin to Senior Airman Anthony Ashcroft, an aircraft structural maintenance journeyman assigned to the 166th Airlift Wing, Delaware Air National Guard, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 7, 2021. Ashcroft was selected as a star performer for discovering a fuselage structural issue under the Automatic Direction Finder antenna. His observation resulted in the creation of a Time Compliant Technical Order, affecting 40 C-130H Hercules worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge)

