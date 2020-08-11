Alaska Air National Guard Col. Kenneth Radford, outgoing 176th Operations Group commander, addresses the command for the last time during a Nov. 8, 2020 ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Col. Matthew Calabro replaced Radford as the new group commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Robles/Released)
Calabro succeeds Radford as 176th Operations Group commander
