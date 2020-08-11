Calabro succeeds Radford as 176th Operations Group commander

Alaska Air National Guard Col. Matthew Calabro succeeds Col. Kenneth Radford as 176th Mission Support Group commander during a Nov. 8 change-of-command ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Calabro was recently the vice commander of the 176th Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Robles/Released)
