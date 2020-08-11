Alaska Air National Guard Col. Kenneth Radford salutes Col. Anthony Stratton, 176th Wing commander, signifying relinquishment of command of 176th Operations Group to Col. Matthew Calabro during a Nov. 8 ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Normally, relinquishing command is signified by passing of the unit guidon, but COVID-19 measures precluded the tradition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Robles/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2020 Date Posted: 11.10.2020 22:20 Photo ID: 6420478 VIRIN: 201108-F-HS273-0003 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 5.35 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Calabro succeeds Radford as 176th Operations Group commander [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.